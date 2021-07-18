Harvey’s six innings matched his season high. This was the first time since September 2018 that Harvey pitched at least six innings and didn’t allow a run.
Carlos Hernandez (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over four innings in his second career start. Kyle Zimmer, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland each allowed a run in relief.
Ramon Urias hit a two-run single in the third for a 2-0 lead. He has at least two hits in seven of his last 10 games.
Trey Mancini had an RBI single in the fifth, Austin Wynns doubled home a run in the sixth and another scored on an error in the eighth.
Hunter Dozier tied a career high with four hits for the Royals. He went 7 for 12 in the series.
GAME TIME CHANGE
The Royals will begin a two-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. That game was set to start at 7:10 p.m., but was moved up to 3:10 p.m. due to Game 6 of the NBA Finals involving the Milwaukee Bucks that night.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Baltimore: Manager Brandon Hyde said he hopes 3B Maikel Franco (ankle sprain) will be back soon. Franco will begin his rehab stint this week.
UP NEXT
Orioles: Continues their road trip in Tampa Bay on Monday as Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74) starts.
Royals: Have an off day before facing Milwaukee for a 3:10 start on Tuesday with Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67) on the mound.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports