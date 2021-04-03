The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 5.48 last season while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.
The Orioles went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Baltimore hit 77 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last year.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).
Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).
