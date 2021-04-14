The Mariners went 13-23 on the road in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last year while averaging 7.2 hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).
Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).
