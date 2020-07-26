The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last year.
The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.79 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
Blue Jays: Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
