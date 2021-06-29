Astros: SS Carlos Correa left in the ninth after being plunked on the right knee. Baker said he was OK and wanted to stay in but they wanted him to ice his knee immediately. ... 3B Alex Bregman, who has been out since June 18 with a strained left quadriceps, said he’s making progress, but that he still doesn’t have a timetable for his return. Asked if he’d be back before the All-Star break, he said: “probably not.” Bregman said he is running but is not yet throwing or swinging. “I just want to feel normal again physically for the first time in two years,” he said. “So we’re working on a lot of things, not only addressing the quad, but we’re working on full lower body, like alignment’s, stuff like that.”