Only Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich have yet to play among Milwaukee’s regulars.
Cain was bothered by a bruised left knee last season, when he hit .268 with 11 homers and 18 stolen bases in 148 games. He batted .320 as the Brewers went 20-7 in September and reached the postseason for the second straight year. He also won his first Gold Glove.
Cain is owed $51 million for the final three seasons of his $80 million, five-year contract. He dropped weight during the offseason.
“I definitely feel lighter out there,” he said. ”The knees felt good today, body felt really good. I got to keep putting in that work to keep this body as healthy as possible. I’ll be doing a lot of work with the trainers and the strength guys this season.”
