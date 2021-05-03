Returning to the promise he showed after he was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft out of North Carolina State, Rodón is a perfect 4-0 with a sparkling 0.72 ERA in four starts, striking out 36 in 25 innings. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 28-year-old left-hander is just the eighth pitcher since 1900 to win each of his first four outings of a season with at least 35 strikeouts.