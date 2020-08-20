The Giants finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.
The Angels finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Jason Castro: (neck).
