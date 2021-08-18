Red Sox: DH Kyle Schwarber, who returned from a strained right hamstring last Friday, was rested against the left-hander but was available off the bench. The goal is for Schwarber to play the outfield this weekend, and he’ll play the outfield before he plays first base, manager Alex Cora said. ... INF Christian Arroyo (left hamstring strain) was scheduled for a day off down in the minors after going 0 for 2 with a hit by pitch as the DH in his first rehab game Tuesday night for Triple-A Worcester. He will play second base Thursday at Worcester. Arroyo will get some work at first base but won’t start out there when he returns, Cora said. Arroyo was injured stretching for a throw July 18 at Yankee Stadium in his first career appearance at first base. ... RHP Ryan Brasier is close to joining the Red Sox, Cora said. Brasier, hit in the head by a line drive while rehabbing from a left calf strain, was set to pitch in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday for Worcester. ... Bench coach Will Venable, who tested positive for the coronavirus while the team was in Toronto and was forced to quarantine in Canada, will rejoin the Red Sox at home Friday.