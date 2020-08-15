BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The Angels finished 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 220 home runs as a team.
The Dodgers finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 279 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
