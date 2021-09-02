Indians: Indians C Roberto Perez had his first start in a rehab assignment in Double-A Akron on Tuesday. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation. He played five innings and went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. ... Activated RHP Triston McKenzie and OF Ramirez from the 10-day injured list. With the Sept. 1 roster expansion, there were no corresponding moves. McKenzie went on the IL on Aug. 22 with right shoulder fatigue. He is scheduled to start for the Indians on Thursday. Ramirez has been on the IL since Aug. 12 with a right hamstring strain.