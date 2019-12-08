NEW YORK — The Mets have hired Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Hensley Meulens as bench coach and Tony DeFrancesco as first base coach under new manager Carlos Beltrán.

The 33-year-old Hefner pitched for New York from 2012-13. He was a major league advance scout for Minnesota in 2017 and ‘18, then was assistant pitching coach last season. Hefner replaces 82-year-old Phil Regan, who took over when Dave Eiland was fired on June 20.