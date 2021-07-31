Kyle Seager gave Seattle a 2-0 lead four batters into the game with a two-run homer off Taylor Hearn after what appeared to be an inning-ending double play on a one-out grounder to third base by France. But second baseman Ibanez took his right foot off the bag before catching the throw from Charlie Culberson and relaying to first base, keeping the inning alive with Mitch Haniger at second. Seager then hit a 2-2 slider into the right-field seats.