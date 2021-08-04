Brewers: RHP John Axford, who entered Monday’s game to a standing ovation in the ninth inning in his first major league appearance since 2018, was placed on the 10-day IL (right elbow). He retired just one of the five batters he faced before leaving with the injury. “It was a lot to take in in one day for anybody,” Counsell said. LHP Angel Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and RHP Sal Romano was claimed off waivers from the Yankees.