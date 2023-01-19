Hembree, Brewers agree to minor league deals with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays agreed Thursday to minor league contracts with right-handers Heath Hembree, Ben Heller, Colten Brewer, Braden Bristo, Zack Burdi, Trevor Kelley and Elvin Rodriguez, and catcher Nick Dini.
Hembree has been with seven different teams. He is 21-13 with a 4.39 ERA and 11 saves in 357 relief appearances. The 10-year major leaguer appeared in four postseason games with the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox.
Heller went 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 appearances over parts of four seasons with the Yankees. He has been limited to seven appearances and 8 2/3 innings over the last two minor league seasons due to a stress fracture in his elbow.
