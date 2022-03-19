An AL All-Star with Seattle in 2019 when he hit 30 homers with 76 RBIs, Vogelbach batted .219 with nine homers and 23 RBIs for Milwaukee last year.
Hembree, 33, was 2-7 with a 6.38 ERA last year for Cincinnati, then had a 3.45 ERA with no decisions after the New York Mets claimed him off waivers on Aug. 20. He struck out a career-high 83 in 58 innings over 60 relief appearances with nine saves, holding right-handed batters to a .181 average.
He has an 18-12 record, 4.19 ERA and 11 saves with San Francisco (2013), Boston (2014-20), Philadelphia (2020), Cincinnati (2021) and the Mets (2021).
To clear roster spots, right-handed pitchers Blake Cederlind (right elbow) and Nick Mears (right elbow) were put on the 60-day injured list.
