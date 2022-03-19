BRADENTON, Fla. — Right-hander Heath Hembree gets $2,125,000 in his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach gets $1 million.

Vogelbach has an $800,000 salary as part of the deal announced Tuesday, and the Pirates have a $1.5 million option with a $200,000 buyout. If the option is exercised, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances in 2023: $25,000 for 350, $50,000 for 400, $75,000 for 450, $100,000 for 500 and $150,000 for 550.