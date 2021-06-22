Indians: Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand. He is scheduled to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday. “My guess is we will need to make a roster move,” manager Terry Francona said. “Because of tomorrow’s day off, we can let him get looked at first. But I think we’re prepared that he’s going to miss some time.” ... C Roberto Pérez (fractured ring finger) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.