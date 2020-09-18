The Twins are 10-16 on the road. Minnesota has hit 81 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 24 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.