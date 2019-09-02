Seattle Mariners (58-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-63, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.94 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.47 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are 45-24 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with a mark of .400.

The Mariners are 29-40 on the road. Seattle has hit 214 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 29, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 32 home runs and is batting .230. Victor Caratini is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 45 extra base hits and has 72 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (finger), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Ryon Healy: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.