The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.10.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Jason Heyward: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.