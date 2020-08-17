St. Louis Cardinals (4-4, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-6, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-1, 3.08 ERA, .95 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.10.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Jason Heyward: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.