Heredia's go-ahead HR backs Acuña's 2 shots, Braves edge A's

ATLANTA — Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night. Kyle Wright (6-3) recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two runs in eight innings — the longest start of his career. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino (1-4) over the left-field wall and into the Oakland bullpen to end a 2-2 tie. Still holding his bat, Heredia began walking down the first-base line as he admired his blast.

Acuña hit homers in the first and third innings off Cole Irvin.

The A’s, making their first visit to Truist Park, suffered their seventh straight loss. The teams played for the first time since 2017 and Oakland played its first game in Atlanta since 2014, when the Braves’ home was Turner Field.

Wright gave up three consecutive hits to Tony Kemp, Elvis Andrus and Ramón Laureano to open the game. Following a wild pitch from Wright that left runners on second and third, Laureano’s single up the middle drove in Kemp and Andrus for a 2-0 lead.

Wright then gave up only two hits in the next seven innings. The right-hander retired the final 14 hitters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Irvin allowed two runs on seven hits, including the two homers by Acuña, in 5 1/3 innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

Oakland (20-37) fell 17 games below .500 for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, when they were 66-83. The seven-game losing streak is the team’s second-longest of the season, following a nine-game skid from April 19-May 8.

The game provided the first opportunity for Braves first baseman Matt Olson to face Oakland, where he played his first six seasons before his trade to Atlanta on March 14. He had one hit, a first-inning single.

Olson said he has enjoyed having “such a good fan base” in Atlanta and playing in Truist Park, which opened in 2017. The A’s rank last in MLB with their average of 8,283 fans at their home games. The Braves rank third in average home attendance at 37,386.

“When you can hear one fan’s opinion crystal clear, it is different,” Olson said before adding, “I’m not trying to rag on Oakland.”

Cristian Pache, one of four prospects acquired by the A’s for Olson, returned to Atlanta hitting only .167 as Oakland’s starting center fielder.

Braves rookie Michael Harris II, sprinting from center field toward right field, reached out to snag a liner hit by Sean Murphy in the fifth, robbing Murphy of possible extra bases.

Former Braves center fielder Andruw Jones, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, was spotted on the Bally’s telecast as he reacted to the catch with a look of surprise from the stands. Jones attended the game with his son Druw, an outfielder from the Atlanta area who is expected to be one of the top picks in the MLB draft on July 17.

ROSTER MOVES

The A’s selected the contract of IF Matt Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned IF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas. Davidson started at third base. RHP Parker Markel, who allowed only one hit but walked five batters in three scoreless innings, was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: C/1B Stephen Vogt (right knee sprain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had been out since April 21. Vogt, 37, was back on the active roster for his return to Atlanta, where he played 21 games last season. Vogt and Pache received their Braves 2021 World Series championship rings before the game.

Braves: RHP Collin McHugh was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, temporarily removing an important arm from the bullpen. The Braves added relief help when they acquired RHP Jacob Webb from Arizona for cash considerations. Webb was 9-4 with a 2.47 ERA and three saves with the Braves from 2019-21. “He can fill a void for a while,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. Webb, 28, has minor league options. ... OF Adam Duvall was scratched with left triceps cramping. ... C Travis d’Arnaud (left forearm) was available off the bench. He was held out after being hit by a pitch on the forearm on Sunday and having some swelling.

UP NEXT

Oakland LHP Jared Koenig will make his major league debut when he faces Braves RHP Ian Anderson (4-3, 4.70) in Wednesday night’s final game of the series. Koenig, 28, posted a 2.21 ERA in nine games for Triple-A Las Vegas. Anderson has allowed four or more runs in each of his last three starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

