Braves: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Martin was scheduled to pitch a second consecutive day with Triple-A Gwinnett. Snitker said he decided “we might as well do it here.” ... LHP Grant Dayton (left thigh inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 9. LHP Sean Newcomb, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, pitched the eighth. ... RHP Bryse Wilson was optioned to Gwinnett after allowing two runs in six innings on Tuesday night.