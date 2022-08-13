Hernández, Chapman HR, Jays halt Cleveland win streak at 6

Placeholder while article actions load

TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 2-1 Saturday, halting the Guardians’ season-high winning streak at six. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hernández and Chapman connected off Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who has lost three of his past four decisions. McKenzie (8-9) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost for the third time in 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games with a double in the first as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Bass (3-3) pitched one inning for the win as five Toronto relievers combined to pitch 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief of Mitch White. Jordan Romano earned his 26th save in 30 chances.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 2, 1ST GAME

MIAMI — Chadwick Tromp doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs in his first major league action of the season, leading Atlanta over Miami in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Matt Olson homered and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Robbie Grossman had two hits each for the Braves, who won their fourth straight. Kyle Muller (1-1) scattered two runs and three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one

Jesús Luzardo (3-5) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out six and walking two for the Marlins, losers of 11 of 12 at home.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as Tampa Bay moved in front of Baltimore in the AL wild-card race.

McClanahan (11-5) gave up two runs, seven hits and three walks, and had five strikeouts. Jose Siri had three hits and scored three runs, including on Taylor Walls’ two-run homer in the eighth.

DL Hall (0-1) allowed five runs, five hits and three walks along with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut as the Orioles lost for the third time in 11 games, falling one-half game behind Tampa Bay in the AL East and wild-card standings.

