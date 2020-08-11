BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.79.
The Marlins went 27-54 on the road in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
