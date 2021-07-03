Red Sox: INF Christian Arroyo (bruised right knee) will play a pair of games with Triple-A Worcester and could rejoin the team for a three-game road series against the Angels. “We’ll make a decision tomorrow but most likely he’ll be there Monday with us if everything goes accordingly,” manager Alex Cora said. … Kevin Plawecki (left hamstring) ran before the game but isn’t ready to come off the injured list, although Cora said the backup catcher may not need to go on a rehab assignment.