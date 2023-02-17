Hernández, Mariners hearing will set arbitration record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outfielder Teoscar Hernández went to arbitration with the Seattle Mariners on Friday and will set a record — win or lose.
Also on Friday, the final day of hearings this year, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera appeared before a panel. He has asked for a raise from $719,200 to $1.15 million, and the Cardinals argued for $950,000. The 26-year-old left-hander was eligible for arbitration for the first time after going 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 relief appearances.
Teams hold a 7-5 lead, with a decision due Friday for Pittsburgh first baseman Ji-Man Choi and six to be issued Saturday.
An All-Star in 2021, Hernández hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for Toronto, then was traded to Seattle in November for right-hander reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko. The 30-year-old Hernández is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
The pending decisions also involve Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($11.9 million vs. $11.25 million) and infielder Gio Urshela ($10 million vs. $8.4 million), and Tampa Bay relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000),
The 19 hearings this year were up from 13 last year and the most since 22 in 2018.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports