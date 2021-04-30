Hernández, who is the second Toronto slugger to return from the injured list this week, was in right field and hitting fourth.
George Springer went 0 for 4 in his Blue Jays debut Wednesday against Washington after missing time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.
Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason.
Outfielder Jonathan Davis was optioned to the team’s alternate site and right-hander Tanner Roark was designated for assignment.
