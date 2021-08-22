Cubs: INF Nico Hoerner (right oblique strain) exited the first game of his rehab assignment with Class A South Bend during his third-inning at-bat. He felt increased tension across his oblique and pulled himself as a precaution, according to the Cubs. Hoerner was expected to continue his rehab with Triple-A Iowa later this week. Manager David Ross said Hoerner will primarily play shortstop when he comes off the IL. …C Willson Contreras (right knee sprain) has been doing some catching and may see time at designated hitter when he returns, Ross said. The Cubs play the White Sox and Twins this month.