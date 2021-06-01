Reds: INF Max Schrock, who had to leave Monday’s game with a left strained calf muscle after coming within a single of hitting for the cycle, was put on the 10-day injured list. Schrock said he felt a “grab” in his calf as he legged out a double in the seventh inning. He had the same injury to his right calf in spring training. The Reds brought LHP Cionel Perez up from Triple-A Louisville to take his roster spot. ... 1B Joey Votto (fractured thumb) will began a rehab assignment at Louisville on Wednesday. He could be back in the Reds lineup around the middle of the month. ... RHP Michael Feliz was put on the injured list with no reason specified.