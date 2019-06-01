San Francisco Giants (22-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-39, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (0-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (1-6, 6.71 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and San Francisco will play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Saturday.

The Orioles are 8-21 in home games. Baltimore ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .240 batting average. Trey Mancini leads the club with an average of .299.

The Giants are 12-16 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .253. The Orioles won the last meeting 9-6. Andrew Cashner secured his sixth victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Drew Pomeranz registered his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 35 RBIs and is batting .257. Renato Nunez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 50 hits and is batting .242. Mike Yastrzemski is 6-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 2-8, .221 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

