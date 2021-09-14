Siri’s first homer came off A.J. Alexy, who was pitching in relief as planned for his third career outing. Alexy entered having thrown 11 scoreless innings and allowing only one hit in each of his first two starts. He had been the first pitcher in major league history to throw at least five scoreless innings while giving up one or no hits in his first two career appearances. He gave up six runs over 3 2/3 innings against the Astros.