Los Angeles Dodgers (32-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-18, second in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will face off at Tropicana Field Wednesday.

The Rays are 12-11 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .327.

The Dodgers are 13-11 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .338 is third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .474. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-3. Clayton Kershaw earned his fourth victory and Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Hunter Wood registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and is batting .283. Yandy Diaz has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .404. Seager is 8-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 1.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pedro Baez: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.