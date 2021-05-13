Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks was out of the lineup with a sore left wrist and will have an MRI. His status for Friday has not been determined… INF Gio Urshela, who moved from third to shortstop with Torres out, might get rested Friday night. He has bothered recently by knee soreness. ... 1B Luke Voit had a planned day off after playing in his first two games of the season following surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. … RHP Luis Severino threw batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year.