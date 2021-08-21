In the eighth, Marte, who homered earlier, drew a one-out walk off Carlos Estévez. He tried to score when Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a double but right fielder Charlie Blackmon got the ball to Rodgers, who relayed to catcher Elias Diaz in time to tag out the sliding Marte at the plate. The bang-bang play was upheld on review. “It went to New York. They slowed it down, probably in milliseconds, and they declared that the call was right,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve got to live by that.” Rodgers was at the center of both of the Rockies’ key defensive plays.