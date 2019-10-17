AD

AD

A warning message was shown on large center-field video board before the game: “Please be advised that it is illegal to throw any substance or object in the stadium. Violators face ejection and a permanent ban from Yankee Stadium, as well as criminal and civil penalties.”

New York fans erupted after a replay review changed Edwin Encarnación’s infield hit leading off the eighth to a groundout. Houston went on to win 4-1 and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I went out on the field the other day I wanted the umpires to know that it was becoming a dangerous situation,” Hinch said Thursday before game 4. “Our guys have reported both in the bullpen and in the outfield, you could see the stuff thrown on the field. There’s no place for that. Both teams will agree. And it’s really hard to stop fans from doing that. But it’s also very dangerous. MLB is aware. We’re aware.”

AD

AD

Reddick homered off Luis Severino in the second inning for a 2-0 lead. Fans directed insults at him when he went to right

“You throw a baseball hard enough and hit somebody in the head when they’re not looking, it could do some damage to the player, so it’s definitely disrespectful and at the same time very unsafe,” Reddick said after the game.

He also said he was subject to verbal abuse.

“It’s a matter of all kinds of different things here, but you’re used to that for nine innings. Pretty standard,” Reddick said. “They’re all yelling at the same time, so it all kind of mumbles together.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD