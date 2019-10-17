Hinch calls it “a joke” and “ridiculous,” but also says he understands the gamesmanship. He says there’s “nothing bad going on.”
Houston made headlines last year following suspicions of illegal sign stealing when a man associated with the Astros was caught pointing a cellphone into opposing dugouts.
