BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division games in 2019. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 5.18 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.
The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit 250 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Brock Holt: (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
