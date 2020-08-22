BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs as a team.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.33.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.