BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Pirates went 35-46 at home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last season.
The Tigers finished 25-55 in road games in 2019. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Detroit leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Luke Maile: (finger).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.