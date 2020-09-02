The Pirates are 9-12 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the club with an OBP of .398.
The Cubs are 14-9 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 53 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 10, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with 11 extra base hits and is batting .264.
Schwarber leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.