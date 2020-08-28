The Pirates have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .275 is last in the majors. Kevin Newman leads the club with an OBP of .302.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Brewers with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .420.
Newman leads the Pirates with 22 hits and has six RBIs.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
