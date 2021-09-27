Harper is batting .313 with 34 home runs and 82 RBIs, leads the league with a 1.055 OPS and has a career-high 40 doubles. He has reached base in 22 straight games, the longest active streak in the National League. Harper has walked 20 times over his last 16 games and even has 10 outfield assists. His value to the Phillies makes him the betting favorite at -200 to win NL MVP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and in line to earn a second trophy to pair with his 2015 MVP with Washington.