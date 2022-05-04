Houser argues for $3M in arbitration, Brewers at $2.425M

Placeholder while article actions load

The 29-year-old pitcher was 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 26 starts and two relief appearances for the Brewers last season, when he earned $584,100.

The case was heard remotely by arbitrators Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog. A decision is not expected for several weeks.

NEW YORK — Right-hander Adrian Houser argued his salary arbitration case against Milwaukee on Wednesday, asking a three-man panel for $3 million while the Brewers argued for $2,425,000.

Houser was eligible for arbitration for the first time and is 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA in four starts this season. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.