Pirates: RHP Trevor Cahill is out indefinitely after sustaining a broken right foot last Friday when he slipped on the steps at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Cahill was already on the injured list with a left calf strain …. RHP Chase DeJong underwent surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his left knee Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. … OF Ka’ai Tom (low back strain) has resumed baseball activities … LHP Sam Howard (right hamstring strain) is throwing at 90 feet.