The Brewers are 13-13 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Avisail Garcia with an average of .256.
The Cubs are 20-15 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.12, Kyle Hendricks paces the staff with a mark of 3.29.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 25 RBIs and is batting .230.
Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is batting .276.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (right hip), Manny Pina: (knee).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Cameron Maybin: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
