Seattle Mariners (36-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-37, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-1, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 24-16 in home games. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .326, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a mark of .406.

The Mariners are 19-22 on the road. Seattle has hit 145 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 19, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 47 extra base hits and is batting .336. Yasmani Grandal is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 89 hits and has 60 RBIs. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-39 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (right thumb).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.