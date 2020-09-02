The Brewers are 7-10 on their home turf. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .215 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .261.
The Tigers are 8-6 on the road. Detroit has slugged .444, good for fourth in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .533 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with nine home runs and is batting .207.
Schoop leads the Tigers with 20 RBIs and is batting .311.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee), Austin Romine: (right knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
