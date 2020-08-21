BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit 163 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 250 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
