Houser also put down a sacrifice bunt that helped score a run.
Houser (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2-3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances. He has not allowed a run this season in eight appearances.
Tyrone Taylor drove in three runs for Milwaukee. He followed Houser’s homer with his own home run.
Milwaukee took a 4-3 in the lead in the fifth on a triple by Keston Hiura and RBI double by Luis Urias off John Curtiss (2-1).
The Brewers added an unearned run in the sixth when Pablo Reyes reached on an error and later scored on Taylor’s single.
Jon Berti opened the seventh with a homer off Brent Suter to pull Miami within 5-4.
J.P. Feyereisen came on for Suter and struck out the only batter he faced in the seventh and Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth.
Jesus Aguilar, who hit 35 home runs with Milwaukee in 2018, brought Miami even at 2- hen he opened the fourth with his fourth homer.
The Marlins hustled across a run in the first. Jazz Chisholm Jr. beat out an infield single to short, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aguilar.
Taylor’s groundout scored Jackie Bradley Jr. from third to put Milwaukee up 3-2 in the fourth. Houser’s bunt helped set up the run.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Marlins: After scoring in the first, Chisholm was replaced at second base in the bottom half of the inning by Jose Devers. Chisholm left with a strained left hamstring, the team announced.
Brewers: C Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left big toe and C Luke Maile was recalled from the alternate training site. INF Daniel Robertson was placed on the seven-day concussion IL, and OF Corey Ray was recalled.
UP NEXT
The Brewers have not announced a starter for Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins. Manager Craig Counsell said it would not be RHP Patrick Weigel, recalled Tuesday from the alternate training site. RHP Sandy Alcantara (0-2, 3.34 ERA) will be making his sixth start.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports