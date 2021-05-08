Houser (3-3) allowed two runs while matching a career high in strikeouts, and his homer in the fourth raised his career average to .121 (4 for 33). He also homered against Castano and beat Miami on April 27, and is the first pitcher to homer off the same pitcher in separate games in the same season since Bronson Arroyo did it against off Glendon Rusch in 2006.